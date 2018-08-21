× Plane carrying Post Malone successfully makes emergency landing

TETERBORO, N.J. — Sources say artist Post Malone was aboard a plane that was forced emergency landing Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the private plane’s tires blew out after takeoff.

KSWB sister station WPIX said Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, was one of the 16 passengers on the Gulfstream IV jet.

He won ‘Song of the Year’ at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday for his smash hit “Rockstar.”

Initial reports claimed the flight was being diverted from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts, FOX 61 reported.

Before the diversion, the pilot was trying to burn off fuel by circling above the New Jersey airport. More fuel will be burned off as the aircraft heads to Massachusetts, WPIX reported.

The aircraft made a safe landing at Stewart International Airport in upstate New York.

The plane was en route to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.