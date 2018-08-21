Animal crackers uncaged after 116 years

LOS ANGELES – Under mounting pressure, snack maker Nabisco changed the picture on its animal cracker boxes so the animals appear to be uncaged.

The original “Barnum’s Animals” snacks showed circus animals in boxcar cages. The newly designed box has a gorilla, giraffe, lion, zebra, and elephant posing “freely,” roaming a grassland field.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wrote a letter to Nabisco’s parent company Mondelez International requesting the change.

“Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” PETA said in its letter to Mondelez, according to the New York Post.

Mondelez’s marketing team agreed and took the “opportunity to continue to keep this brand modern and contemporary.”

The “Barnum’s Animals” crackers have been in production for over 115 years.

The new boxes are now on store shelves across the U.S.