Mission Valley transition ramp to temporarily close for guardrail repair

SAN DIEGO — The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to westbound Interstate 8 will be closed for five hours Wednesday in Mission Valley for maintenance work, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

Crews will close the northbound SR-163 connector to westbound I-8 on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for guardrail repair.

Signs will be posted directing motorists on northbound SR-163 to exit at westbound Genesee Avenue and turn right onto southbound SR-163 to westbound I-8, according to Caltrans.