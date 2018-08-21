Memorial flyover honors Vietnam POW

CORONADO, Calif. — After more than 50 years, it’s still difficult for Pat Mearns to talk about her husband, Colonel Arthur Mearns, an Air Force pilot who was shot down over Vietnam in 1966.

It was near his 100th mission, which would have made him eligible to come home for good, but that never happened. Instead, he came under heavy enemy fire and ejected. He was never heard from again.

For 11 years he was listed as a POW. During that time, Pat Mearns — who was honored Tuesday by the Air Force and the City Of Coronado — along with other war widows and wives worked tirelessly to make sure those who were unaccounted for in war were not forgotten. As a working single mother of two daughters, she traveled to the Capitol and all over the world giving voice to those who had none and changing policy about the treatment of POWs and having their remains returned home.

Mearns says it was other people that inspired her.

“People told me about their issues and I could be part of the noise so I was,” she said.

It was a painting of Pat Mearns’ two daughters, Francis and Missy, writing a letter to God asking for the return of their father that Mearns used to get members of Congress to listen to her message. She hopes it will do the same today.

“I’d like to see the American people give respect to Vietnam vets and acknowledge them,” she said.