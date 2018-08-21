Man’s skull fractured in attack near Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Tuesday for help in identifying the man who fractured another man’s skull during a fight near the Ocean Beach Pier.

The assailant was arguing with another man on a sidewalk in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6. when he picked up an aluminum folding chair and hurled it at him, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the pavement, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers and paramedics arrived to find the victim unconscious and bleeding from a head wound. The man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized for treatment of a skull fracture.

A witness described the assailant as a stocky, roughly 5-foot-3-inch white man. He was accompanied by a man with dreadlocks and a woman with blond or brown hair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.