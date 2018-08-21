Man chronicles Tinder date that turned into elaborate scam

SAN DIEGO — One man found himself relating to 1983’s chart-topper and heartache anthem “Love is a Battlefield,” recently.
When it came time to meet a woman he had been exchanging messages with on the Tinder app, he found himself amongst a crowd of men competing to court the woman.
He shared the details of the “epic tale” in a Twitter thread.
Here are some highlights from the thread. As he advises, be sure grab some popcorn for this one.
He then details the messages leading up to their date. Leading up to the meeting, he talks about eating a hot dog, going to meet her, only to find himself one of many men at a stage.