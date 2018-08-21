Man chronicles Tinder date that turned into elaborate scam

SAN DIEGO — One man found himself relating to 1983’s chart-topper and heartache anthem “Love is a Battlefield,” recently.

When it came time to meet a woman he had been exchanging messages with on the Tinder app, he found himself amongst a crowd of men competing to court the woman.

He shared the details of the “epic tale” in a Twitter thread.

Here are some highlights from the thread. As he advises, be sure grab some popcorn for this one.

I am about to tell you an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilization. This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn. *Thread* — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

So a few weeks ago I was on the Tinder machine shopping my soul around and I match with a very attractive young lady. No bio. Fairly innocuous. — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

I thought well that's an overly elaborate way to ghost someone. I say "lol I wouldn't be offended, I totally get it. Hit me up when you're free" — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Two weeks pass I completely forget about her then I remember and go back to tinder and I can't find the conversation. 🧐 I think well that's weird she deleted her tinder but I take it as… overly elaborate ghosting methods — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

He then details the messages leading up to their date. Leading up to the meeting, he talks about eating a hot dog, going to meet her, only to find himself one of many men at a stage.