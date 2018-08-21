Man arrested following hour-long police chase

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly led police on a pursuit across multiple San Diego freeways was arrested Tuesday.

The pursuit started shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The driver refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop and led officers on a chase that went through several cities and neighborhoods, including San Diego, Lemon Grove, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, National City, Chula Vista and Otay Mesa, police said.

A man driving a silver Ford Fiesta reached speeds of more than 100 mph and exited and entered various freeways during the pursuit, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The Ford sedan pulled over on eastbound Balboa Avenue off northbound Interstate 5 shortly after 12:30 a.m. after sustaining damage to its tires from a spike strip deployed on northbound I-5 between Grand and Garnet avenues, Doerr said.

No information on the suspect was immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

Department officers were investigating the incident.