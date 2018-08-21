Local woman aims to break 167 mph paced bike record

SAN DIEGO — Denise Mueller-Korenek likes a tough challenge. She’s the current women’s paced bike record holder but has her sights set on achieving something bigger: breaking the men’s record to become the fastest person on a bike.

Mueller-Korenek likes to go fast, really fast. In 2016, the Valley Center resident set the women’s paced bicycle record after clocking 147 miles per hour at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

“I’m so focused on a small area in front of me, sort of like being in the zone,” said Mueller-Korenek. “I really have no sense of what’s happening around me so I’m just going harder and harder and harder, as far as my pedaling, and happen to be going faster and faster so 147 didn’t feel like 147.”

The bike she rides is a single-gear bicycle, meaning Mueller-Korenek needs to be towed up to a certain speed before she’s completely riding on her own.

“There is always a vehicle in front of me and that vehicle is pushing the air and creating this air pocket, almost like a suction in a way,” she said. “I still have to pedal to stay in it but I get pulled up to about 90 to 110 miles per hour depending on the gearing.”

Mueller-Korenek must then stay in the draft for another four miles, where she’ll aim to break the men’s 167 miles per hour record, set 23 years ago in 1995. Not only that, she’ll also be riding behind the same pace car used to set that very record.

“So I have the opportunity of breaking the current men’s record holder, Fred Rompleberg from the Netherlands, with his own vehicle so that’s the beauty,” said Mueller-Korenek. “So I also look at that from a mental standpoint as he did it, I can do it.”

Mueller-Korenek will attempt to break the overall record come Sept. 14, where she hopes to set a new record of at least 170 miles per hour.

“Again, I got that first women’s record but I’m going to have the opportunity to do something else that’s really cool which is breaking a men’s record and so for me, it’s there, so why not?” said Mueller-Korenek.

At 170 miles per hour, one mile will take her roughly 23 seconds. As the mother of three boys and CEO of her family security business, Mueller-Korenek says she hopes her story will motivate others to set a goal and achieve it.

“You know, I didn’t know that the one little goal that I set for myself to get out of the gym and back into the game of life as I call it would put me on this path,” she said. “So I just hope to inspire people to get out there, make a change, do something that’s going to set them on a healthy path and actually do something for themselves.”

For more information on Mueller-Korenek’s journey, check out Project Speed.