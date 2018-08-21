FOX 5 to televise 8 San Diego Gulls games during 2018-19 season

SAN DIEGO – When the San Diego Gulls take the ice for their home opener on Friday, October 12, the game will be televised on FOX 5 San Diego.

The showdown against the Tucson Roadrunners is one of eight games that will be televised on FOX 5 during the 2018-1019 season.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the San Diego Gulls for a third year, bringing the action and excitement of local hockey back to TV with the Gulls Home Opener on Oct. 12 against Tucson, the first of 8 games we’ll broadcast this season,” said Scott Heath, FOX 5 President and General Manager. “As junior hockey leagues continue to grow exponentially in Southern California, FOX 5 is proud to deliver local hockey to our viewers along with over 800 hours of live sports on FOX 5.”

Following the home opener, FOX 5 will broadcast games on Oct. 20 vs. the Bakersfield Condors, Nov. 21 vs. the Ontario Reign, Dec. 15 vs. the San Jose Barracuda, Jan. 21 at the Ontario Reign, Feb. 2 vs. the Iowa Wild, Mar. 9 vs. the Colorado Eagles and Mar. 23 vs. the Ontario Reign. The Jan 21 game will mark the first Gulls road telecast in club history.

FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch returns to serve as host on each broadcast during the game and with the FOX 5 Sports Final prior to and immediately following each telecast.

Andy Zilch begins his first season as the Gulls’ play-by-play announcer and will make his television debut during the home opener. B.J. MacPherson will return as color analyst for the fourth-straight season.

Affiliated with the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls play their home games at the Valley View Casino Center. Click here for ticket information.

Here is the full slate of Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:

Friday, October 12 vs Tucson at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 20 vs Bakersfield at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 21 vs Ontario at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 15 vs San Jose at 7 p.m.

Monday, January 21 vs Ontario at 3 p.m. (**Game will be televised at Citizens Business Bank Arena)

Saturday, February 2 vs Iowa at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs Colorado at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 vs Ontario at 7 p.m.

If you are going to the game at Valley View Casino Center, there is a new clear bag policy in place this season. Over-sized bags, including backpacks, large purses and diaper bags, are now prohibited.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with FOX 5 San Diego to televise eight Gulls games this season. As we enter our third year of televising games in San Diego, we are thrilled with the rising number of passionate fans that are able to experience our great sport” said Gulls president of business operations Matt Savant. “FOX 5 San Diego helps us provide our fans with a first-class viewing experience and platform to watch Gulls hockey throughout the region.”

In 2017, FOX 5 San Diego televised the inaugural Gulls broadcast verse the Bakersfield Condors at Valley View Casino Center on Feb. 12, 2017, the first television broadcast since the Gulls began play in San Diego. With the 2017 broadcast, the Gulls became the first Pacific Division club in the AHL to televise a game.