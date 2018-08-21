Feds arrest man after raiding Allied Gardens home

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested at an Allied Gardens home Tuesday in connection with an investigation involving the FBI and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The man was taken into custody Tuesday morning during a search of the residence in the 7100 block of Glenroy Street in San Diego, FBI spokeswoman Davene Butler said.

Butler said she could release no further information about the case — including the suspect’s name and the type of alleged crimes involved — because the search warrant had been sealed by a judge.