College student Mollie Tibbetts found dead: reports

BROOKLYN, Iowa – The body of Mollie Tibbetts, an Iowa college student, was found Tuesday, Fox News reported.

Details about where her body was found were not released Tuesday morning.

Tibbetts, 20, was reported missing in mid-July after she didn’t respond to messages from her boyfriend, Jack. On July 18, she was seen jogging around Brooklyn, Iowa around 7:30 p.m.

Her family put out a public plea for the safe return of Tibbetts, who was a student at the University of Iowa.

The discovery of her body brings an end to a more than a month-long search that captured national headlines.