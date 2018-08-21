Ammar Campa-Najjar reacts to opponent Duncan Hunter’s indictment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Rep. Duncan Hunter's indictment just gave Ammar Campa-Najjar's campaign a huge boost.

The Democratic candidate, a former department of labor aide in the Obama administration, is running against Hunter in the race for the 50th Congressional District.

Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted Tuesday on charges related to the misuse of $250,000 worth of campaign funds for personal expenses and the filing of false campaign finance records.

The charges of wire fraud, falsifying records, campaign finance violations and conspiracy were the culmination of a Department of Justice investigation that has stretched for more than a year, during which the Republican congressman from California has maintained his innocence.

"I'm happy to see that justice is being dealt. Nobody's above the law, not even a sitting congressman," Campa-Najjar said. "The people of the district deserve better than a congressman who can't follow the law, much less pass and enforce laws."

Campa-Najjar finished second in June's primary, but Hunter's legal troubles are giving the San Diego State University alum a real shot at winning.

"After 40 years -- almost half a century -- of one family ruling this district, we're finally going to give the seat back to its rightful owners: not Hunter, not me, but the people of the 50th Congressional District," he said.