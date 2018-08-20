Bride-to-be’s dress caught up in dry cleaner raid

WICHITA, Kan. – A bride-to-be had trouble getting her wedding dress back after dry cleaner was raided by the government.

Naomi Daire told KWCH she took the skirt of her dress to USAVE Dry Cleaners to get pressed. When she returned days later, she learned state officials in Kansas had closed the business. The owner of the dry-cleaning business failed to pay more than $16,000 in taxes, according to KWCH.

“I stood there in utter shock,” said Daire. “It’s just sort of a let down after you’ve planned and worked at having that dress,” said Daire.

Customers were not immediately able to get their clothing, but with some help from the Kansas Department of Revenue, the bride got her dress in time for her wedding Saturday.

“I decided I wasn’t going to tell many people about it because I wanted the most important part about this weekend to be the wedding and not that something bad happened to my dress,” Daire told the news reporter.