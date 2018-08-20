Victim of Las Vegas shooting returns home to San Diego: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS - More than 10 months after a gunman opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas — the worst mass shooting in the nation’s modern history — one of the victims has returned home to San Diego, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist with her recovery costs.

Tina Frost was 27 years old when she was shot in her right eye during the Oct. 1 attack that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others, according to San Diego Union-Tribune..

Frost was among those attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival when a gunman on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel rained more than 1,100 bullets into the crowded open-air venue.

Frost was carried from the scene by her boyfriend and a second man. She was taken to a hospital in a pickup along with other victims, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last year.

An update posted Aug. 6 on a GoFund page for Frost states that she and her boyfriend had returned home to San Diego a day earlier.

