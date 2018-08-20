Trendy, renovated fire station opens in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — What appears to resemble a trendy new restaurant is actually a shiny, renovated fire station located in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood.

The station’s exterior seamlessly blends with its neighbor, Better Buzz Coffee.

The modernized facility located in the 3900 block of Ninth Avenue, it replaces the original station built in 1951.

Fire Station No. 5 will serve Hillcrest and surrounding areas. It is also the fourth new fire station to open in San Diego this year.

City Heights, Little Italy, Mission Valley, and Point Loma also opened new fire stations as part of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s effort to improve neighborhood services.

“We’re in the middle of one the biggest building booms in city history with a record level of investments we’re making to improve the quality of our neighborhoods,” Mayor Faulconer said. “The new fire station in Hillcrest is just the latest example of this surge in community projects that will benefit our neighborhoods for generations to come.”

The city has designated $559 million to fund infrastructure projects for the current fiscal year.

32.716285 -117.156539