Surfing becomes official state sport of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Surfing became California’s official state sport Monday when Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1782 into law.

The legislation, authored by Assemblyman Al Muratuschi (D-Torrance), details what makes surfing an iconic California sport. It notes the coastline’s world-famous surf breaks, including Malibu, Trestles, Mavericks, Rincon, Steamer Lane and Huntington. lt mentions the first neoprene wetsuit was invented in the San Francisco Bay area and the science of surf forecasting was pioneered right here in San Diego at the University of California’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

“Thanks to Governor Jerry Brown who has signed my Assembly Bill (AB) 1782 making surfing California’s official state sport!” Muratsuchi wrote in a Facebook post. “Surfing in California has a rich history and culture. It attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6b in annual retail sales for the state! Thanks to Joint Author Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon! #surfsup”