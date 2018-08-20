Search underway for missing sailor assigned to San Diego-based USS Lake Erie

SAN DIEGO– Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate a missing Sailor in the eastern Pacific, officials announced Monday.

The Sailor assigned to USS Lake Erie failed to report for duty around 7 a.m. Sunday, said Navy Deputy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Rochelle Rieger.

USS Lake Erie is based in San Diego.

Lt. Rieger says the ship conducted man overboard procedures with the John C. Stennis Carrier Group Strike Group.

Despite their efforts, attempts to locate the Sailor were unsuccessful.

Ships and helicopters assigned to the JCS CSG and U.S. Coast Guard are conducting search and rescue operations.

The Sailor’s identify has not been released. However, the Sailor’s next of kin were notified.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.