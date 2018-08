× Police search for gunman in Chollas Creek shooting

SAN DIEGO – Police were searching for the gunman in a shooting in Chollas Creek Monday morning.

A man with a gunshot wound was found near Euclid and Home avenues, prompting San Diego police to block the roads to investigate.

The gunshot victim was not cooperating with officers as of 9:30 a.m.

Officers did not release any other details.

This story is developing.