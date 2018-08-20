MiraCosta College waives tuition for all first-time, full-time students

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — MiraCosta College announced Monday that tuition will be fully waived for first-time full-time students as part of the MiraCosta Promise program.

The promise program is funded by private donations to the MiraCosta College Foundation and a variety of state and local entities. Along with the waiving of tuition, students who graduated from a high school within the community college’s district — MiraCosta serves coastal North San Diego County through its main campus in Oceanside, at 1 Barnard Drive, and San Elijo campus in Cardiff-by-the-Sea –can receive up to $1,000 for textbooks and other supplies if eligible.

“Promise aims to remove a significant hurdle for college-bound students; tuition, mandatory fees and textbook costs for eligible full-time students,” said MiraCosta Superintendent and President Sunita Cooke. “Promise is boosting transfer and certificate attainment rates, improving academic performance and expanding higher education access to underserved populations.”

MiraCosta waived tuition for nearly 500 students for the 2017-18 school year, the first year of the Promise program, according to the college. MiraCosta aims to cover two full years of tuition and fees for qualifying students in the near future.