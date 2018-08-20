Man wounded by shotgun blast near apartment complex, police say

SAN DIEGO — A 45-year-old man was wounded Monday when another man with a shotgun opened fire near an apartment complex in Oakpark, police said.

The gunfire in a drainage ditch the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After opening fire on the victim with what investigators think was a shotgun loaded with birdshot, the gunman, described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, handed the weapon to a pair of women in a nearby parking lot before fleeing to the south, Officer Sarah Foster said. The two women, believed to be the gunman’s accomplices, walked off through the residential complex.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds to his left arm and groin. He was not cooperative with officers questioning him about the assault, Foster said.

Police searched the area for the attacker without success. He remained on the loose in the late afternoon.