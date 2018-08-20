Man hit on I-5 in National City dies

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – One person died Monday after a vehicle went off Interstate 5 in National City and a man from that vehicle ran across freeway lanes, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:47 p.m. on the northbound I-5 at Civic Center and Harbor Drive, according to California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported a man wearing light-colored clothing jumped out of the driver-side door and ran across northbound lanes of traffic, CHP reported. The CHP report indicated the pedestrian was hit and later died.

The northbound I-5 was shut down just south of Civic Center with all traffic diverted off at Harbor Drive and Caltrans was alerted to guardrail damage needing repair. Lanes were reopened at 11:40 p.m., the CHP said.