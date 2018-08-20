Battle over gas tax heats up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Proposition 6, the attempted repeal of the gas tax, is heating up with both sides battling for the heart of California voters.

Conservative activists say the supermajority Democratic Assembly is squeezing drivers, while gas tax proponents say it’s the only way to have a consistent flow of funding for roads and bridges.

“High-speed rail, transit, all these things that may be important but it’s not a road,” said Carl Demaio, a former San Diego city councilman. He says a "yes" vote for Prop. 6 will stop the politicians from spending more money on pet projects that don’t address the condition of California roads.

On the other side of the aisle, local politicians say the gas tax is already making a meaningful change to their streets.

“We also need to make sure we are building transportation for people who aren’t driving cars,” said Collin Parent, a La Mesa city councilman.

Some residents aren’t sure who to believe but are skeptical of another tax.

“I can see them increasing it again and again and they are not solving the problem,” said Paul Perry, who lives in El Cajon.