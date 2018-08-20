Afternoon thunderstorms expected in mountains, deserts

SAN DIEGO – Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible Monday in the San Diego County mountains and deserts.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts is in Monday’s forecast amid hot weather and monsoonal moisture, according to the National Weather Service.

A high-pressure system over southern California is expected to shift to southeast Texas by Tuesday and allow for a return of monsoonal moisture Monday and Tuesday as well as thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Conditions are expected to begin drying Wednesday and bring warmer conditions through the weekend.

Temperatures Monday are expected to reach 96 degrees in Julian, 107 in Borrego Springs and 89 degrees in Campo.