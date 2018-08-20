× Police need help finding killer of elderly North County man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Investigators are hoping someone can help them solve the recent murder of an elderly North County man.

The body of John Roth, 77, was found in his home in Oceanside early on the morning of August 14. Roth was last seen alive on August 13 at 1 p.m. by his wife.

Police discovered that property, including jewelry, a brown wooden jewelry box, a black Asus computer and an LG cell phone were taken from Roth’s house at 530 North Tremont Street.

Police have not identified a suspect in the break-in and murder. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Oceanside police Det. Elgar at 760-435-4748 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.