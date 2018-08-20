2 hospitalized following freeway shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after they were shot while driving on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove, officials said.

It happened shortly after 9:45 p.m. Sunday on westbound state Route 94 near Lemon Grove Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

A man and a woman were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the lower body, local media reported. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No vehicle descriptions were immediately available.

CHP officers shut down the right two lanes of westbound SR-94 between College Grove and College Grove Way following the shooting, the CHP said. The lanes were re-opened around 4:45 a.m.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the incident.