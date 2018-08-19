Second Skyline home struck by vehicle within nearly 24 hours

SAN DIEGO — A suspected drunken motorist in a Mercedes Benz Sunday suffered “numerous serious facial injuries” in the Skyline community of San Diego when he crashed his vehicle into a house, which sustained minor damage, a police officer said

A similar incident occurred early Saturday just over a half-mile away when a car plowed into a boy’s bedroom.

The second crash Sunday happened a little before 1:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Madrone Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The car was going eastbound on Madrone Avenue where the 2002 Mercedes Benz drifted off the road to the left, went down a small embankment and hit the house, Heims said.

The motorist was transported to an area hospital with “numerous serious facial injuries,” he said.

“The house had minor damage,” he said. “The victim is being investigated for DUI.”