Robbery suspect on the loose after shooting South Bay store clerk

SAN DIEGO — A man burst into a store, demanded money and shot a clerk at a liquor store before escaping in the South Bay Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

Officers were still searching for the suspected robber as of 6:30 p.m.

The man allegedly walked into Beyer Liquor on Beyer Way in Otay Mesa West and threatened the clerk with a large-caliber, semi-automatic handgun, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said. The clerk refused and a struggle broke out between the two, with the suspect shooting the clerk in the hand before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This neighbor says she knew the clerk who was shot at the liquor store. She also says she and friends left store right before it was robbed. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/pV3kIpGgZ5 — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 20, 2018

Meanwhile, the search for a suspect continued into Sunday evening. Officers were interviewing multiple witnesses about the incident, some of whom believed the man fled in a black Audi. Others thought they saw the man run onto the campus of nearby Howard Pence Elementary School.

Officers were searching the campus — where school is not in session — with K-9 units and from above with a helicopter.

Brown described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, about 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, wearing a white, long-sleeve t-shirt. The lieutenant added the man was wearing a red bandana across his face at the time of the robbery, though he had likely removed it.

Brown said the robber did not make away with any cash after the struggle: “There was no loss … other than the loss of blood.”

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the San Diego Police Department, or to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.