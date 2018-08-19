Police arrest man accused of stabbing, stealing car for trip to methadone clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a person who tried to stop him from stealing a car before taking that stolen vehicle to a methadone clinic across town Sunday morning.

Officers first got a call around 9 a.m. from a person who said their car had been stolen in Point Loma. Police learned the man had also allegedly stabbed a person in the arm who tried to stop him from taking the Honda, though it was not immediately clear whether the stab victim was also the owner of the car.

The theft victim had a tracking device in their vehicle, allowing police to follow the car all the way to a methadone clinic in Fashion Valley, Lt. Christian Sharp explained. The suspect stopped inside the clinic before eventually leaving with two other people in an SUV.

The investigation was only further complicated when that car stopped at a Ralph's parking lot and the suspects swapped vehicles once again, Sharp said. Officers were still sorting through multiple crime scenes Sunday afternoon, but they were eventually able to track down the man and arrest him in Ocean Beach.

The stab victim was expected to make a full recovery.