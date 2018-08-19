Pipe break leaves North County homes without water

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Homes in a rural area of San Marcos were without water Sunday.

The Vallecitos Water District tweeted around noon that homes in the Coronado Hills lost water service, and crews were on-site making repairs.

The outage began around 7 a.m. as a result of a water main break near the intersection of Indian Ridge Drive and Washingtonia Avenue. Homes east of Indian Ridge Drive lost service.

A Water District representative said she couldn’t confirm how many customers were without water. However, the area is not densely populated and has just a few dozen homes.

Service was expected to be restored by 11 p.m., the representative said.