Crash victim airlifted following Highway 78 rollover crash

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A man was injured Sunday in a rollover crash in the desert of eastern San Diego County, just a few miles from the Imperial County line.

The man’s car overturned for unknown reasons just before 9:20 a.m. on state Route 78 near Borrego Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was already out of the car when emergency personnel got the scene, but he was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center, according to information from the CHP and Cal Fire Capt. Kendall Bortisser.

No information on his condition was available, Bortisser said.