Colorado family came to San Diego months before tragedy

SAN DIEGO -- The Watts family took a trip to San Diego before things took a tragic turn, FOX 5 learned.

In a Facebook live video, Shanann Watts can be heard saying "Hey everybody. So I wanted to show you guys our room. We have a really pretty room. San Diego’s gorgeous so far. Really, really pretty. They say it’s called the June gloom.”

She then flips the her phone camera to show the city view from their room.

“This is our view from our room. Isn’t that beautiful? It’s going to be really pretty to seeing the sunset. The sun rises here," she says.

Shanann and Chris Watts appeared to be happy during their June vacation.

Earlier this month, a pregnant Shanann and her two young girls vanished in what is now considered a triple-homicide.

Shannan's body was found near her husband's work, while the two young girls were discovered in oil and gas tanks, it was reported.

A recent theory believes money may be to blame for the slain Watts girls. A new report found that the couple filed for bankruptcy and that the family was drowning in debt, despite the happy life that was displayed on social media.

Chris was arrested for killing his pregnant wife and two daughters. However, he has not yet been charged.