60-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Carlsbad hit-and-run

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Friday night in Carlsbad, police said.
It happened not long after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, Carlsbad Police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.
Emergency personnel took the injured pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, to a local hospital.
Police believe the man was headed east in a crosswalk when the driver of a Toyota Prius driving north on Carlsbad Boulevard struck him, Calderwood said.
The Prius driver, also a 60-year-old man, had two family members in the car at the time. All remained at the scene.
A one-block area of northbound Carlsbad Boulevard was closed in the area while police investigated.