× The Captain

German writer/director Robert Schwentke has done a lot of movies I haven’t cared for (RED, The Time Traveler’s Wife, R.I.P.D., Insurgent). With this, he has given us a powerful, bizarre re-creation of an apparently true story that came out of World War II. In the last weeks of the war, a German soldier (Max Hubacher) is hunted down as a deserter and looter. After escaping, and killing a farmer to do so, he finds a captain’s uniform in a vehicle. He then starts impersonating that officer. When we see him get a much needed meal out of it, we figure he played his cards well. But as my wife said, “The uniform makes the man”…and he quickly became a bit of a psycho. He starts grabbing rogue soldiers, and at first he merely seems to relish barking orders at them. It’s incredible how his facial expressions totally convey a young man that’s about to be caught, and quickly learning that if you yell loud and authoritatively, people quickly believe you. The shock of the first soldier (Milan Peschel), as things get crazier and crazier, is also shown perfectly on his face. This is a really talented cast of actors. Another worth noting, is Frederick Lau, who has a look of suspicion and crazy, every time he’s on screen.

It’s interesting to watch as the “captain” always seems to have a slight look of worry on his face, as if he realizes he might be discovered as an imposter any second. The more the film goes on, the less worry he has.

It works better having this movie shot in black and white, and it’s shot beautifully. There are also moments of gallows humor that worked, although it still makes this a rather disturbing movie to watch at times.

It might have been a bit more interesting to have known more about this captain. It also makes you wonder why he didn’t just try to use the uniform to blend in and stay out of trouble. It seems so utterly bizarre that he would take this disgusting path.

It’s amazing this story hasn’t been told before this time. Check it out at the Angelika Film Center this week.

3 stars out of 5.