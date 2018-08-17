Skateboarder seriously injured in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man riding a skateboard was seriously injured when he was hit by a pickup truck whose driver fled the scene, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Cowley Way and Mount Acadia Boulevard in the Bay Park neighborhood and located the victim, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

In the course of the investigation, it was determined the victim was riding his skateboard northbound in the 3800 block of Cowley Way and ran a stop sign. He was then struck by a silver pickup truck traveling westbound in the 5100 block of Mount Acadia Boulevard, Heims said.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene westbound in the 5100 block of Fields Street, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening head injuries, Heims said.

A detailed description of the truck was not immediately available.