San Diego County gas prices drop to lowest in four months

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped four-tenths of a cent Friday to $3.586, its lowest amount since April 19.

The average price has dropped seven of the past eight days, decreasing 2.6 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1.9 cents less than a week ago and 5.3 cents lower than one month ago but 60.9 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 46.4 cents since the start of the year.

“Southern California refineries are producing at near-record levels while investors are worried about reduced demand, which led to a futures sell- off last week and a drop in wholesale prices,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“This drop, combined with a significant worldwide downturn in oil prices this week, could mean continued price reductions at the pump in coming weeks.”