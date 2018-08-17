× Man with multiple replica firearms stopped at LAX checkpoint

LOS ANGELES – Police shut down an entrance to Los Angeles International Airport Friday after stopping a World War II enthusiast with multiple replica firearms at a checkpoint, according to airport officials.

At about 8:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Airport Police Department announced that police activity had prompted traffic diversions at the airport, KTLA reported. LAX spokesman Charles Pannunzio told KTLA authorities had stopped a man with a firearm at an airport checkpoint.

A white truck was seen being investigated by authorities. Multiple weapons were on the street as officers stood near the truck.

Officials later determined the man to be a WWII enthusiast and discovered the items were actually inert replica items. One was apparently an old rifle replica, KTLA reported.

A Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad assisted with the investigation.

The incident was causing traffic issues at the airport.