Navy captain, 2 others accused of accepting prostitutes and cash bribes

SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Navy captain and two chief petty officers were indicted in San Diego Friday on charges they allegedly received cash bribes, lavish hotel suites and the services of prostitutes from a foreign defense contractor in exchange for helping approve approve inflated invoices.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. David Williams Haas, 50, faces charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. He allegedly received at least $145,000 in bribes from defense contractor Leonard Francis, who plied him with parties at luxurious hotels, prostitutes, top-shelf booze and food, according to indictments handed down by a federal grand jury.

In separate indictments, retired Master Chief Petty Officer Ricarte Icmat David, 61, and retired Chief Petty Officer Brooks Alonzo Parks,46, were charged with honest services fraud for allegedly receiving cash, travel, hotels, dining and prostitutes from Francis, the owner of Glenn Defense Marine Asia. The company provided services such as tugboats, security, fuel, food, water and trash removal to U.S. Navy ships during port visits in Asia Pacific.

According to the indictments, the defendants reciprocated by steering ships to GDMA-controlled ports and otherwise advanced the interests of Francis and GDMA.

The indictments further allege that the defendants and their co- conspirators used their access to slip GDMA classified and proprietary U.S. Navy information, and helped GDMA recruit other U.S. Navy officers to join the conspiracy.

So far, 32 defendants have been charged and 20 have pleaded guilty in the U.S. Navy fraud and bribery scandal.