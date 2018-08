Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- In April, Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley was killed in a Marine Corps helicopter crash, leaving behind a wife, a son and a goal.

The team at NXPT Fitness in Kearny Mesa looks to honor that goal this weekend as they take on a grueling 30-mile, 10-hour obstacle race in Breckenridge, Colorado -- the last piece to what would have completed his endurance trifecta.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for his family.