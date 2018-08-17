Chula Vista police officer on desk duty after video shows him taking teen to the ground

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista police officer captured on video forcefully taking a 16-year-old girl to the ground has been removed from patrol duty and assigned to a desk job, a police captain said Friday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The video was taken Wednesday afternoon at SDG&E Park near Castle Park High School during a tense confrontation between about a dozen Chula Vista police officers and about the same number of high school students.

Police said they went to the park that day because one of the students flashed a gang sign at a passing officer amid increased patrols of suspected gang activity in the area.

The students and their supporters said the teen actually put up two fingers in a “peace” sign — or what they called “throwing up deuces” — a common hand sign for greetings and farewells.

The Chula Vista Police Department on Friday promised a thorough investigation of the incident.

