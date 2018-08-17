Breeders’ Cup returning to Del Mar in 2021

DEL MAR, Calif. – The great Gun Runner had barely returned to the barn after his victory in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic before talk began of bringing horse racing’s two-day championship event back to Del Mar.

It was not a matter of if, but when, and the Breeders’ Cup brass didn’t waste any time in making the call, San Diego Union-Tribune reported early Thursday.

On Friday, there will be a string of announcements that the two-day Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita in 2019, Keeneland (Lexington, Ky.) in 2020 and Del Mar in 2021. The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Craig Fravel, Breeders’ Cup president and CEO, will be at Santa Anita and Del Mar for the announcements, according to the Times.

Joe Harper, Del Mar’s CEO, told the Union-Tribune just before the start of the current Del Mar meet that “serious” talks were ongoing and that he thought it likely the track would next host in 2021.