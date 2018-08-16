Bomb squad closes roads, destroys suspicious item

SAN DIEGO – A bomb squad responded to reports of a “suspicious device” in Oak Park Thursday, closing nearby streets for about an hour until the area was deemed safe.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department first heard about the device at the intersection of 54th and Krenning streets around 11 a.m. A person had reported a pipe with “some sort of organic material inside,” lying in a sewer on the roadway, SDFD Bomb Squad Capt. Jeff Ring said.

San Diego police tweeted out road closures as the bomb squad moved in:

Roads closed due to a suspicious package located in the area. Southbound 54th at Redwood. Northbound 54th at Olive. Eastbound Krenning at 53rd. Westbound traffic on College Grove Way will be allowed to turn northbound only. pic.twitter.com/2hOgcjMLIk — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 16, 2018

An hour later, officials stood at a safe distance and appeared to destroy the item. Ring declined to elaborate on the exact process for destroying the pipe. Roads reopened in the area a short time later.

Ring said that the device was ultimately determined not to be explosive, but that every time his team is called to a scene, they take the threat seriously. “We don’t know it’s not real until the very, very end,” Ring told reporters.