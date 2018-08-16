Bomb squad closes roads, destroys suspicious item

SAN DIEGO – A bomb squad responded to reports of a “suspicious device” in Oak Park Thursday, closing nearby streets for about an hour until the area was deemed safe.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department first heard about the device at the intersection of 54th and Krenning streets around 11 a.m. A person had reported a pipe with “some sort of organic material inside,” lying in a sewer on the roadway, SDFD Bomb Squad Capt. Jeff Ring said.
San Diego police tweeted out road closures as the bomb squad moved in:
An hour later, officials stood at a safe distance and appeared to destroy the item. Ring declined to elaborate on the exact process for destroying the pipe. Roads reopened in the area a short time later.
Ring said that the device was ultimately determined not to be explosive, but that every time his team is called to a scene, they take the threat seriously. “We don’t know it’s not real until the very, very end,” Ring told reporters.