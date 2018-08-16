Man bites deputy in struggle at North County convenience store

SAN DIEGO — A possibly drug-addled man causing a disturbance a North County convenience store early Thursday became combative when deputies intervened, biting one of them before suffering some sort of medical crisis that left him hospitalized.

The events that led to the violent confrontation began about 4:30 a.m., when a 911 caller reported that a person was acting strangely in the Circle K market in the 4700 block of state Route 76 in Fallbrook and was refusing to leave, according to sheriff’s officials.

“The suspect was believed to possibly be under the influence of drugs,” Lt. Rich Williams said.

Deputies arrived a short time later and tried to evaluate the man, at which point he became belligerent, Williams said.

During an ensuing struggle, the patrol personnel shocked the man with an electric stun gun, and he bit one of them on the hand, Williams said.

The deputies were finally able to get the suspect into restraints after two men who saw what was happening while driving by hurried over and helped subdue him.

While being taken to a hospital for an examination, the detainee, whose name was not released, was stricken by some sort of apparent medical distress and lost consciousness.

“He was stabilized (at the medical facility), but his prognosis is uncertain,” according to Williams.

The injured deputy’s bite wound required sutures to close, the lieutenant said.