Local firefighter returns to site of his wedding to battle Ferguson Fire

SANTEE, Calif. -- All around San Diego County, fire crews are getting the call to help fight wildfires across the state.

For one San Miguel Fire-Rescue strike team, that meant joining the battle against the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park. Battalion Chief Justin Fuller felt a personal connection to the battle -- back in 1995, Fuller married his wife Karin in a small chapel at the park.

"Knowing where the chapel was, driving through the valley by the Veil Falls and seeing El Cap -- it gets emotional," Fuller said. "You just take a pause and you soak it up, and then later on at night when you put your head on the pillow, you reflect. It's pretty neat to come in and defend places that have special meaning to you."

Fuller's team faced a litany of hazards -- from towering flames to thick smoke and falling tree limbs -- over the 10 days they assisted crews in Northern California.

By Wednesday, the blaze was 87% contained and Yosemite had reopened to visitors after three weeks of closures.