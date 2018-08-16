Car fire sparks brush blaze near Mission Trails

SAN DIEGO — A car fire sparked a blaze on the hillside along eastbound state Route 52 near Mission Trails Regional Park on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the scene, near the border with Santee, shortly after 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There are no reports of structural threats from the fire. Officials said flames spread slowly in the heavy brush.

Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters said the blaze had grown to two acres. Crews were expected to remain on scene for another hour to mop up the remaining hot spots.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.