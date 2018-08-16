Body cam video released of Denver mayor’s son threatening cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - The son of Denver mayor was seen on body camera video using profane language and threatening an Aurora police officer during a traffic stop.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock' son Jordan Hancock, 22, was pulled over March 23 for going 65 in a 40 mile per hour zone, according to KDVR.

On the recording, he is almost immediately belligerent towards officer Paul McClendon - even though Hancock is caught driving without his license. After being told by the mayor's son to hurry up and write a ticket, Officer McClendon said, "This isn’t going to hurry up because you don’t have your drivers license."

Moments later McClendon asked Hancock for the vehicle's title paperwork.

"Jordan, how come this title is in the name of Michael B. Hancock?"

"Because that’s my mother-fu**ing Dad," Hancock responded.

"Cause that’s your Mother Fu**ing Dad? Okay," the officer said.

Hancock appeared to be especially irate after McClendon said he needed to take his photo because Hancock did not have a valid ID on him.

"My Dad's the Mayor you F--- B----t," Hancock said.

"Mayor of what?" McClendon responded.

"Yeah exactly Mother-F---," Hancock said.

"Denver?"

"Don`t worry about it bit**," Hancock said.

"Well you're in Aurora bud. He ain't Mayor of Aurora," McClendon said.

"And guess what I`m about to get you fired you f--- bit**," Hancock said.

"Okay, I'm sure your Dad is going to be proud," McClendon answered.

It was the last interaction that ended up getting leaked to a media outlet in May.

As a result, Aurora police launched an internal investigation to determine who leaked about 15 seconds of the body cam video without department authorization. KDVR was told the internal affairs investigation is complete but isn't ready to be released yet.

However, because the report is done the department agreed to release the entire 15-minute body cam video after a public records request.

Back in May, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to KDVR's request for comment:

"The last thing we want is young men interacting with our police officers in that manner. Particularly African-American young men and so he (Jordan) recognizes that and he certainly understands that the officer didn't deserve the interaction that he had so he's written an apology to the officer and he hopes that one day he gets a chance to personally apologize."

The Mayor's Office told KDVR Wednesday that Jordan Hancock has since personally apologized to Officer McClendon. Jordan Hancock also had to pay a $275 fine for his speeding infraction.