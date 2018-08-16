3 injured when car plows through fence at Escondido middle school

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Three people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car plowed through a fence near Hidden Valley Middle School in Escondido, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., a grandmother was picking up her granddaughter from the school on Reed Road when she accidentally accelerated instead of hitting the brake, according to Escondido police. The car crashed through a fence, hitting a mother and her 11-year-old child.

The child was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital to be treated for a possible broken arm and the mother was taken to Palomar Hospital. They are expected to be OK.

A girl inside the car, who had yet to buckle her seatbelt, was treated at the scene for minor injuries to her face.