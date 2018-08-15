Witnesses record deadly road rage fight on I-5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Police say a two-car crash led to one driver beating another to death with a bat - then the suspect was hit by another car and killed.

A driver was headed to the Sacramento International Airport on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning when he saw the body of a man in the road, according to KTXL.

"Oh my God," he can be heard saying in his dashcam recording. "A person laying down in the street."

The witness did not want his name used but wanted to share his video of the aftermath of what investigators say was a two-car crash that became a fight.

The bat-wielding suspect was then hit by another car and killed as he walked on the highway.

"Honestly, since I seen the body it has not left my mind," the witness told KTXL. "It's kind of a very scary situation and got me concerned."

According to the Sacramento County Coroner, 39-year-old Jason Dykes, of Sacramento, and 37-year-old Oroville resident Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco died in the incident. Rodriguez-Carrasco was listed as being killed in a car accident.

Their cars collided near Arena Boulevard along I-5 north before the two drivers continued to a spot near I-5 and Del Paso Road. There they got out of the cars and began to fight.

Another passerby, who did not want to be identified, captured a video that appears to show one man swinging the bat before he himself was killed.

"Honestly, it shocked me because I would never expect such a thing to happen. People get into accidents every day," the witness who saw the aftermath said. "We're all insured, simply have the insurance worry about it. Why would you hurt another person? It's just ridiculous."

The driver who hit the homicide suspect stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators. The CHP has not yet clarified if that person will face charges.