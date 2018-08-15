Water main break forces street closures in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A water main break in San Diego's Middletown neighborhood Wednesday forced a closure of traffic lanes in the area.

Around 3:20 p.m., an 8-inch cast iron pipe broke near Emory and Hancock streets, shutting down streets in the area.

At 57 Degrees, a restaurant in the 1700 block of Hancock Street, several employees were able to remove water from the patio area, although a small amount of water seeped into the kitchen of Fishmonger's Market, located in the same building.

