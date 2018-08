OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Train traffic through Oceanside was halted Wednesday afternoon while authorities investigated a fatal train collision.

A pedestrian walked into the path of a Pacific Surfliner train headed to San Luis Obispo at around 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The person died at the scene.

Surfliner officials warned that lengthy delays could be expected during the investigation for any trains traveling through Oceanside.