× Scripps tops local results in U.S. News top-hospitals report again

SAN DIEGO – For the second year in a row, Scripps hospitals topped local competitors in the nation’s highest-profile health care quality compendium.

Released Tuesday, the “best hospitals” list from U.S. News & World Report ranked seven Scripps specialties at its two La Jolla-area hospitals among the 50 best in the nation compared to six at UC San Diego’s Jacobs Medical Center. Both systems had eight ranked specialties last year, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Scripps and UCSD have been battling it out in the U.S. News report for years and, until recently, the university has had the upper hand. But lately Scripps has seen its performance surge, edging into the No. 1 spot in the San Diego region last year and maintaining its position in 2018.

Though U.S. News says the hospitals are tops in San Diego County, neither managed to crack the magazine’s honor roll, which is reserved for the hospitals deemed to be the 20 best in the nation. For the third consecutive year, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., was named No. 1 nationwide with Cleveland Clinic in the second spot and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore coming in third. In California, UC San Francisco Medical Center, UC Los Angeles Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and Stanford Hospital occupied the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth honor roll spots in 2018.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.